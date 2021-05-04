Players donate items to Alex Masanjala

Days after a feisty derby, Mighty Wanderers FC and Nyasa Big Bullets captains got together to donate items to former Civo United Coach Alex Masanjala.

Wanderers Alfred Manyozo Jnr and Bullets’ John Lanjesi together with Chikumbutso Kanyenda presented the items to Masanjala who is ill-health at Mchinjiri in Blantyre. The donation was made on behalf of fellow players in Football Players Association.

Masanjala’s family told the local media recently that the former football coach has lost his memory and complains of painful limbs. In 2017, Masanjala went missing only to be found after three days with serious injuries in hospital.

The coach’s former clubs include Mighty Tigers, Silver Strikers and Civo United all of which play in the Super League.

Lanjesi and Manyozo made the donation days after their clubs were involved in the Blantyre derby which was abandoned with eight minutes before final whistle.

Violence started when supporters began throwing stones into the pitch over refereeing decisions. Police then fired teargas to control the supporters but teargas flooded the pitch and the game could not continue.