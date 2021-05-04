158 illegal immigrants arrested across Malawi

A nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants has led to the arrest of 158 foreigners who were found doing business in both rural and urban areas across the country.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya said this morning that Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services conducted a joint operation which has led to the arrests.

The 158 illegal immigrants have been arrested in both rural and urban areas where most of them were doing businesses.

“The operation, which is continuing, aims at ridding out foreigners staying illegally in the country.

“It has to be noted that the operation is not targeting refugees as they have a court injunction,” said Kalaya in a statement.

Of the 158 illegal immigrants, 84 have been arrested in the Central Region, 38 in the Northern Region and 36 in the Southern Region.

The crackdown comes as Malawi Government has also ordered refugees to relocate Dzaleka Refugees Camp. The relocation has been suspended by an injunction which the refugees obtained recently.