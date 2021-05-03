Two arrested over Chamba in Salima

Police in Salima have arrested two men for being found with 92 bags of cannabis sativa.

They have been identified as Francis Khoviwa, 25, and Lenard Phiri, 26.

On Sunday at 09:45 hours police officers who were manning Kaphatenga road block along Nkhotakota – Salima road were approached by a 15 tonner Scania motor vehicle with registration number MN5777.

Publicist for Salima Police Station Jacob Khembo said the two produced Shoprite delivery note papers which raised eyebrows to one of the officers who demanded to have their vehicle searched.

Officers discovered some seeds of Indian hemp in the van and detained the two and their vehicle.

Khembo added that they were later taken to the main station for thorough searching.

“At the station, it was found that they had carried 92 bags packed in 50kg and 90kg sacks and seizure of the chamba plus arrest were made,” he explained.

Khoviwa and Phiri will be taken to court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of Indian hemp without licence contravening regulation 4 (a) as read with section 19(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act.

Francis hails from the area of Traditional Authority Makanjira in Mangochi district while his accomplice is from Tsangano village in the area of Traditional Authority Mpando in Ntcheu district.