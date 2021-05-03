Tonse Liars: Govt. lied on K9 billion swimming pool

International Olympic Committee (IOC) has denied claims that it is financing the K9 billion swimming pool as claimed by Malawi Government and senior Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentarians.

In an email response to Malawi24, the IOC has distanced itself from the project.

“Thank you for getting in touch. The IOC is not involved in this project or its funding,” reads the response.

The Olympic Standard Swimming Pool and ancillary structures are expected to be constructed at Kamuzu Institute for Youth and Sports.

Plans about the project were revealed last week after Government announced intention to award contract for the project the to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

Malawians questioned the government’s decision to construct a K9 billion swimming pool in a country that has poor quality roads and few hospitals.

Following furore over the project, Ezekiel Ching’oma who is a Member of Parliament for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) claimed that the swimming pool is being funded by the international Olympic Committee (IOC) and Government will commit a small amount to support the project.

“This project is being implemented in several countries across the globe.

“Maybe we tell them to say we don’t want the project it must not come but they won’t substitute it with what is on our priority list, they do Olympic things,” he said.