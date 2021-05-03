Suzgo Nyirenda appointed Bullets CEO

Former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Suzgo Nyirenda has been appointed as chief executive officer of Super League side Nyasa Big Bullets.

The appointment is effective 1st May 2021. In a statement, the club has described Nyirenda as an experienced football administrator.

Nyirenda served as FAM General Secretary between 2010 and 2016 and he was until recently Deputy General Secretary and Competition Manager at Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA).

The move has seen Nyirenda fulfiling his aspiration to take up a role with a local. He revealed tha aspiration last year, saying he felt he had made his contribution to the management of competitions and administration in the region.

“After putting all systems in place in competitions and administration at Cosafa, I am now contemplating coming back home to practice what I have learnt at Cosafa,” he told the local media