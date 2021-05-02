Noma goes to ACB

Mighty Wanderers FC has threatened to report the referees who officiated yesterday’s Blantyre derby to the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Nomads’ match with their arch-rivals Nyasa Big Bullets ended prematurely at Kamuzu Stadium following riots that erupted between the law enforcers and the supporters.

The match ended at one-all after 80 minutes of play and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Vice general secretary Zachariah Nyirenda said the top flight’s organisers will review the match and come up with a statement soon.

However, in its statement released on today, Mighty Wanderers has said it will lodge a complaint about the officiation personnel to the referees body and to ACB.

“…We shall be officially lodging our complaint to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (SULOM) within the prescribed period as stipulated under the relevant statutes governing football in this country.

“We shall also officially lodge our complaint to the Referees Association of Malawi against the two. We shall complain to the Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) if Football Association of Malawi (FAM)/ Super League of Malawi (SULOM) does not act against the two as we are gathering evidence from mobile phone service providers,” reads part of the statement.