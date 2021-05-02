Devotion: Go and harvest

John 4:35-36 do you not say, ‘There are yet four months until the harvest?’ Look, I tell you, lift up your eyes and see the fields, that they are white for harvest already. He who reaps receives wages, and gathers fruit to everlasting life; that both he who sows and he who reaps may rejoice together.”

The harvest is ready. Many people want to be born again. Time is near for the Master to appear. Eleventh hour laborers are needed greatly.

But there is one challenge. Those willing to do the harvesting are few.

Luke 10:2 “Then he said to them, “The harvest is indeed plentiful, but the laborers are few. Pray therefore to the Lord of the harvest, that he may send out laborers into his harvest.”

Can you enroll as a laborer? God is hiring laborers today; God has identified you as a laborer in His field to do the harvesting of the souls of people. Are u ready for this job?

If you already enrolled as a laborer then continue and don’t give up on the noble job. The Bible says there are rewards in this noble job. Any laborer gets paid and we get the pay in this life and that which is to come.

Apart from the wages, the opening scripture says there is rejoicing as you win souls. Decide to be a soul winner and experience the joy of soul winning.

Confession

I am a soul winner. I am a laborer in the field of God. I am a harvester of souls. I get paid daily and experience the joy of soul winning. In Jesus Name.