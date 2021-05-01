Warriors come from behind to beat Ntopwa

Mzuzu Warriors came from behind to beat Ntopwa FC 2-1 in the Super League at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The first goal of the game came in the second half when Ntopwa’s Mphatso Magaleta scored from the penalty spot.

Mzuzu Warriors made a substitution and brought in Frank Chinula who changed the tempo of the game and in the 80th minutes Gift Kasambala headed home from a corner kick to level the scores. With six minutes to go, Daniel Mhango scored the winner for Warriors.

Warriors coach Gilbert Chirwa said it was a tough game but he was happy with that they managed to win.

“We were supposed to score some goals in the first half but we did not score any, we allowed Ntopwa to come and attack again and again until they found a penalty that discourage team.

“We talked to the team that we had lost a lot of games so let’s work hard so that we can win the game. And yes, we won the game,” said Chirwa.

In his remarks, Ntopwa team Manager Isaac Jomo Osman said his players lost concentration of the game.

“We had some chances and a clear penalty that the referee denied so our players got discouraged,” he said.

Mzuzu Warriors have moved from bottom to position 15, with 11 points and are remaining with two games to wrap up the first round of the league, while Ntopwa are on position 11 from 14 games so far played and have got 14 points.

On Sunday, the Blantyre team will play Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium.