Devotion: Worship Him

John 4:23 “But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for the Father is seeking such to worship Him.”

Every person is a worshipper. Even atheists are worshippers. Some worship their wealth, others worship worldly heroes, others worship idols, but we are Worshippers of true God.

The Father seeks those to worship TRUE GOD. He seeks those who can worship in spirit and truth. They are few and is looking for many.

In Spirit means worship him not by mere demonstration of the body but also in the spirit (also called heart).

Matthew 15:8-9 “These people honor me with their lips; but their heart is far from me. And in vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrine rules made by men.”

Match what you do outside with what you are doing in your spirit. For example, if you are kneeling down outside, ensure it comes from your heart not as a mere demonstration to those who are around. You may cry physical tears without anything serious in your spirit. You may sweat physically but without any spiritual corresponding action.

In truth is Worshipping God according to the Word of God. John 17:17 “Sanctify them in the truth. Your word is truth.” Truth is the Word. Look unto the Word and follow the pattern. Patterns such as lifting of hands and others that are found in the Word.

Nehemiah 8:6 …“and Ezra blessed the LORD, the great God. All the people answered, “Amen, Amen,” with the lifting up of their hands.”

1Timothy 2:8 “I desire therefore that the men in every place pray, lifting up holy hands without anger and doubting.”

Know the scriptures and your worship style will improve. Let the spirit of God help you to worship Him in the right manner. Remember he is still seeking those who can worship Him in spirit and truth.

Prayer

(Worship Him for some 5 minutes)