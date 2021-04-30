Toast releases “1.5.0”

Malawian celebrated Hip-Hop artist, Toast has released his much anticipated single “1.5.0”.

This comes as Toast’s second official single this year, shortly after his first released song “Amigo” earlier this year.

Serving as a gift to his fans for being supportive through his music career and a “wake” shortly after his mid-hiatus, “1.5.0” is a song that basically talks about how to always give everything in life your all and hence; “150” percent.

The musician has since commented on speculation that had been thrown around on social media that the song is a reply to his verse being left out of Emtee and Gwamba’s song “Uzoyimela”.

“It’s strictly music, I’m not with that gossip thing,” he said in an interview last night on Capital Radio Malawi’s.