Christian Rapper Faith DJ releases Matamando music video

By Edwin Mauluka

Malawi’s gospel rapper, Faith DJ, has given fans something to look at this year, as she has dropped a cool music video for Matamando which is infused with message of praise.

In the song, Faith DJ features an incredible vocalist Paul Kachala, making the collaboration a whole vibe that delivers beautiful and powerful message of praises for King Jesus Christ.

It is a 04:45 minute video released on April 19th 2021.

The video stars shots of Faith DJ and Paul Kachala in different separate locations, who later in the chorus join together at place surrounded by rocks and water puddles with a dusk sunshine flashing on them. It then morphs into a scene where the two features with a band.

Undoubtedly, it is one of high-quality video production for gazing into while the audio track fills ears with sounds and harmonies that accentuate the Hip-Hop style well.

Faith DJ’s promoter, Dennis Imaan shared that the video project was done by Sukez and is available on vevo YouTube channel.

“Faith DJ is one of the few Malawian artists with a vevo release, demonstrating professionalism and the seriousness with which she puts in her music. Vevo is a platform where major musicians around the world release their videos and only high-quality videos are approved,” he said

“The video has been produced by an award-winning producer, Sukez and his HD Plus Creations crew,” added Imaan

He then hinted that the single is the title track of her upcoming album.

“Matamando gives a taste of the entire album with songs declaring and lifting up God’s amazing love and why he is the best in the world.” explained Imaan

The audio track is a semi-live remake produced by Cozizwa, one of Malawi’s celebrated gospel Hip-Hop producer. Sonically, Faith DJ shows in Matamando a continued exploration of her gifted melodic vocal arrangements for Christian Hip-Hop sounds.

Hip-Hop enthusiasts may want to check out on infectious Matamando audio and the video which can as well give maximum enjoyment to fans of multiple genres.

Progressing 2021, Faith DJ has her sights set with determination to continue to invest and make music passionately.

“I believe that we have to release all the treasures of God put in us whilst we are on earth. I thank God for the opportunity I have to do this and hopefully make an impact. I love music and really looking forward to the album release.” Said Faith DJ

Meanwhile, Faith DJ collaborating with Sukez in promoting the Fastani movie by giving away some tickets and that fans can learn more about this exciting offer through her Facebook page.

The excitement continues to build as Faith DJ’s new video continues to get traction since its release, as it has already reached over 5,00 views within six days after it’s posting on the channel. It also got Faith DJ on he took female artists in the week on Malawi Music (at no4), top gospel charts (no 2) and top 5 weekly in Godlikitchen, a Nigerian website. The release has been featured on multiple blogs including Nigeria, the US and she has received hundreds in Twitter mentions from music sites on Twitter.

The singer who began her career as a poet, has released several singles including “The Best Person in the World” and “Amazing Love” through which she has managed to maintain her catchy mature sound that has continued to grow fan base rapidly on her social media platforms.

Besides her music career, Faith DJ has a PhD in Economics and works for an international development institution.