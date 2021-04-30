China gives Malawi anti-riot gear

The Government of China has donated anti-riot equipment worth K200 million to the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda received the equipment from Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang at Police Headquarters in Lilongwe today.

Writing on Facebook after receiving the equipment, Banda said the equipment will also go a long way in addressing some of the challenges the Malawi Police Service has been facing.

“This is the equipment which the Malawi Police Service will be using in protecting people as well as businesses which both locals and foreigners are legitimately investing in our country.,” he said.

He added that it is the vision of President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to have Malawi as a secure country.

“We are together building and strengthening our security systems in the administration of His Excellency President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera who values national security as the pillar for development,” said Chimwendo.

He then thanked the Chinese Government for donation describing it as timely.