Man attempts to rape fellow suspect in police cell

A 42-year-old-man has been convicted after attempting to rape a fellow suspect in a police cell in Dowa.

The attempted rape happened at Dowa Police Station and the man identified as Tsoka Baloni appeared before court today where he pleaded guilty to sodomy.

According to State prosecutor, Joseph Banda, the suspect was remanded at Maula Prison in 2017 after being arrested for incest. Three days ago, he was taken from Maula Prison so that he could appear before Mponela Magistrate Court for the case.

Before reaching Mponela, Baloni was placed in a cell at Dowa police station and that is where he attempted to rape a fellow inmate.

The suspect was re-arrested and he appeared before First Grade Magistrate, Amran Phiri where he admitted attempting to rape his fellow suspect.

Baloni told the court that he had stayed long in custody without having sex. He was convicted on his own plea and now awaits sentencing.

He hails from Phaninga village TA Dzoole in Dowa.