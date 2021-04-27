Malawi bans travelers from India, Pakistan

Malawi has banned travelers from India and Pakistan to reduce threat of importation of new variants of the Coronavirus.

Travelers from Brazil and Bangladesh are also barred from entering Malawi.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda announced the ban yesterday following a meeting of the taskforce on Monday morning.

“The taskforce noted with concern the threat of importation of new variants of the virus from other Regions and Countries of the World, notably from Bangladesh, Brazil, India, and Pakistan, where a new wave of the pandemic is currently spreading with severe morbidity and mortality impact.

“The taskforce further noted the particular heavy traffic of travellers to and from the Indian sub-continent and neighbouring Countries of Bangladesh and Pakistan; and evidence of a COVID-19 positive case that arrived in the country from India in the past week,” she said.

Kandodo, however, said Diplomatic and Medical Travel is allowed but those undertaking essential travel to and from these countries, shall be required to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine at designated hotel accommodation at their own cost on arrival into the country.

In addition, they must be in possession of a negative PCR-based COVD-19 test result or certificate for a test conducted no more than 72 hours before arrival in Malawi.

Malawi seems to be winning the battle against Coronavirus as evidenced by the low number of daily cases. On Monday, the country recorded five new COVID-19 cases, 13 new recoveries and no new deaths.

Malawi has recorded a total of 34,021 cases including 1,147 deaths and 31,921 cases recoveries.

India is currently grappling with a new wave of the pandemic with about one million cases recorded in three days. Patients are also dying in hospitals due to lack of oxygen.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the situation in India was a “devastating reminder” of what the coronavirus could do.