Covidgate: Three suspects arrested in Blantyre

Malawi Police on Monday arrested three more suspects in connection to the plunder of Covid-19 funds.

The three are Elizabeth Mbeye, nee Sofasi, Senior Procurement Officer from Blantyre District Council; Henderson Sofasi, Brites Trading, Blantyre and Robert Mdoka, Niya Trading, Limbe.

The suspects will answer charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, making a false document and contravening public procurement and disposal of assets Act.

The fresh arrests bring the number of arrested suspects to 64. National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera (ACP) said police detectives are still on the ground and more arrests are expected to follow.

A report National Audit Office (NAO) report on usage of K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds showed Government officials abused the millions of Kwacha meant for the fight against the pandemic.