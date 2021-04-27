Abida Mia becomes latest victim of gender-based violence in politics: Several men gang up against her

Men have ganged up against Malawi’s Iron Lady Abida Mia, who is Deputy Minister of Lands and one the most hardworking politicians in Malawi.

Mia recently complained that several men are spreading lies about her in order to get the position of Vice President of the South in the ruling Malawi Congress Party.

The attacks against her came during the time when she is still mourning her husband, Sidik.

The attacks set the men as insecure as Mia hasn’t declared her interest for the position.

She called out the men for trying to destroy her and she warned them to leave her alone.

The position of MCP Vice President South was previously held by Mia’s late husband Sidik Mia who died earlier this year when he was also Minister of Transport.

According to reports, the people attacking Mia include a Cabinet Minister and senior MCP officials from the Southern Region who want the cabinet minister to take up the two positions which late Sidik Mia held.

That team’s stumbling block seems to be Abida Mia, the hardworking deputy minister who is already reportedly being considered for a role as a full minister

Mia, with her team, recently won parliamentary seats for MCP in the Lower Shire.

Following vigorous campaign by the team led by Mia, MCP’s Kafandikhale Mandevana won in Nsanje Central with 9,230 votes against Democratic progressive Party’s Francis Kasaila who got 6,648. In Nsanje North, Enock Chizuzu got 9,856 beating DPP’s Mcheka Chilenje who got about 2 thousand less of Chizuzu’s votes.

She also played a crucial role in the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections as she vigilantly uncovered several alleged rigging schemes by the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).