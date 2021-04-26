UK leaves Malawi on red list: Malawians banned from getting into the UK

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK) has banned travellers from Malawi due to Covid-19.

The UK categorize Malawi among 40 countries from which entry to the UK is banned. The red includes countries that have higher daily cases of Covid-19 such as South Africa and India which was added to the list last week.

Ironically, official data shared by government indicate that the country has been registering lower cases of transmission.

Malawi’s three neighbouring countries are also on the red list of banned countries

“If you have been in or through any of the countries listed below in the previous 10 days, you will be refused entry to the UK.” reads the notice on UK government website.

However, British or Irish Nationals, or people who have residence rights in the UK will be able to enter.

Malawi has recorded 34,016 cases including 1,147 deaths and 31,908. Currently, the country has 827 active cases.

Yesterday, Malawi registered five new cases, nine new recoveries and no new deaths.

The UK registered 1,712 cases yesterday and has recorded a total of 4.4 million cases.