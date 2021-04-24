Moyale see off Warriors

Moyale Barracks on Saturday beat city rivals Mzuzu Warriors in a Tnm Super league game at Mzuzu Stadium.

Lloyd Njaliwa scored the important goal in the 31st minute of the match. He put the ball into the back of the net following a corner kick taken by Brown Magaga.

Both sides missed golden chances to score later in the game. At the end it was Moyale 1-0 Warriors.

This is the fourth win in a row for the Soldiers of Kaning’ina and it has taken them to position 9 with 18 points. The Soldiers are remaining with 2 games to wind up the first round of the league.

Warriors are still stuck at the bottom of the log table with 8 points from 12 games played.

In a post-match interview, Prichard Mwansa who is Moyale assistant coach said they are happy to have got all three points.

“Warriors is a tough side to beat but we told the boys what to do and they listened to us. Experience is good in football that’s why you see we featured senior players and they performed well,” said Mwansa.

In his remarks, Coach for Warriors Gilbert Chirwa said his boys were second on the ball hence they lost the game.

“We changed the system but still failed to score. We have accepted the defeat and will keep encouraging our players to do better in the next game,” said Chirwa.