Funeral held for former Malawi Vice President Malewezi

The state funeral ceremony of former Vice President Justin Chimera Malewezi has been held today at Likuni in Lilongwe.

Mourners at the funeral included President Lazarus Chakwera and former President Bakili Muluzi under whose leadership Malewezi served as veep from 1994 to 2004.

Former President Joyce Banda, Vice President Saulos Chilima, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and Chewa Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi also attended the funeral ceremony.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chakwera hailed Malewezi for his service to the country saying the former vice president was one of Malawi’s finest administrators and political statesmen.

“He exemplified servant leadership and prioritized the common good,” said Chakwera.

He added that when he was starting his political career, Malewezi was one of the people who gave him advice.

“His home was one of the places I would usually go to when in dilemma,” said Chakwera.

After the state funeral ceremony at Likuni Boys Secondary School Ground, Malewezi was laid to rest at a private family grounds in Likuni Township. The burial ceremony was attended by invited guests.

Malewezi was born on 23 December, 1944 in Ntchisi. He went to Secondary School at Kongwe (now Robert Blake) and later went to the United States where he got a Bachelors Degree.

He worked in the Civil Service as a Headteacher from 1967 to 1969 and rose in the Ministry of Education to Chief Education Officer from 1979 to 1981.

From 1981 to 1983, he was Secretary for Health and from 1989 to 1991 he was Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

He started his political career in the early 1990s and served as Vice President of Malawi from 1994 to 2004. During this period, he also served as cabinet minister in several portfolios. From 2004 to 2009, he was a Member of Parliament.

The former Vice President died on April 17 this year..