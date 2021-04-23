Girl killed by electrocution while hanging clothes on laundry wire

A 21-year old girl in Dedza has been killed by electrocution while hanging clothes on on a laundry wire.

The girl has been identified as Tilankhulenje Latimoni, a resident of Dambo village in the area of traditional authority Kaphuka.

Dedza police deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said the hang wire in question is in direct contact with the iron sheet of the main house and the toilet.

“Soon after the incident Latimoni was taken to Dedza district hospital where she was declared dead,” said Manda.