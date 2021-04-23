As we enter 2021, there are several key trends to analyze concerning the custom software development industry. Of course, software programming is well-known for its fast-paced, innovative, and forward-looking nature. New technologies, programming methods, and stakeholder preferences are continuous indicators of where the industry is heading. For these reasons, the future of custom software development is incredibly exciting to witness unfold. As a tech enthusiast, these emerging breakthroughs can lead to new career opportunities, innovations, or business ventures. To help you get started, read on to learn about the 2021 custom software development industry trend analysis.

Human Augmentation

Firstly, human augmentation will play a major role in the future of custom software development. Essentially, human augmentation aims to enhance human capabilities through pioneering technologies. In the custom software field, this technology holds the potential to replicate, supplement, or exceed human abilities. Of course, this allows you to work with exciting sensory and actuation activity measurement machinery. In fact, human augmentation even allows you to work with robust activity technology, such as voice recognizers and eye movement sensors. Working with these solutions, you can enhance human capabilities, well-being, and performance. Certainly, human augmentation will largely impact the future of human-centric AI custom software programming.

Helm Charts & Repositories

In addition, Helm resources, such as charts and repositories will greatly influence the custom software industry this year. Fundamentally, Helm charts repositories deliver privacy, high availability, and access control to custom software pipelines. At the same time, they provide massively scalable storage for advanced, enterprise ready management of repositories. Leveraging these solutions, you can reduce deployment complexity, enhance operational readiness, and accelerate cloud-native application adoption. Of course, this helps make deployment simple, reusable, and standardized. Moreover, integrating Helm products can optimize application configuration and testing. Indeed, Helm charts and repositories are largely shaping custom software programming.

Continuous Delivery & Deployment

Next, continuous delivery and deployment (CI/CD) has largely shaped the software industry. Simply, CI/CD resembles a set of operating principles, cultural beliefs, and strategic practices to deliver code changes accurately, as well as more frequently. Implementing these processes is also known as a CI/CD pipeline. Following this methodology, you can reduce your backlog, reduce meantime to resolution (MTTR), and reduce the size of code changes. Of course, this often leads to a faster release rate and improved team transparency. Moreover, implementing CI/CD helps you fault isolations, reduce the size of code changes, and boost test reliability. Surely, continuous delivery and deployment will revolutionize custom software engineering in 2021.

Programming Languages

Of course, new computer programming languages such as Swift, Golang, and Rust will gain massive popularity in the upcoming years. While the custom software market is still dominated by C++, Python, and JavaScript, these new frameworks have begun to gain traction over the last couple of years. In fact, many experts believe these new coding languages are more reliable, modern, and future-proof then their predecessors. Major companies like Amazon and Microsoft are already using new futuristic languages, such as Rust, to build enterprise software products. By learning to code in these new languages, you can increase your earning potential, expand your career possibilities, and gain new perspectives for problem solving. Absolutely, new computer languages will massively impact custom software programming.

Edge Computing

Moreover, many software professionals are exploring emerging trends in edge computing. In short, edge computing is a distributed, open computing architecture that enables mobile development, decentralized processing power, and the adoption of internet of things (IoT) technologies. Adopting these frameworks, you can drive greater reliability, cost savings, and security across your software pipeline. Simultaneously, this methodology will greatly contribute to speed and latency. Of course, this helps you save up bandwidth and empower privacy for members of your programming team. Undeniably, edge computing will certainly impact the custom software industry.

