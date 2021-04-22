Rain damage bridge near Malawi-Tanzania border

Heavy rain has damaged Kyungu Bridge which is about 5 kilometres from the Malawi-Tanzania border in Karonga.

The bridge is on the M1 which is used to transport goods between Malawi and Tanzania.

Northern Region Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Cecelia Mfune has advised motorists take note that there is no through road on the bridge.

“It is true that Kyungu bridge has been washed away and we are informing all road users that Kyungu Bridge near Songwe Boarder has been wiped out by water therefore they should be aware,” Mfune.

The damage concerns over the poor state of the M1 road. In Rumphi, the M1 road has also been filled with mud at Mbuta area, rendering the section of the road impassable.