Covidgate: 15 more govt officials arrested

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has today arrested 15 government officials suspected to have taken part in the abuse of Covid-19 funds.

The arrests bring the total number of arrested suspects to 61.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said five of the arrested officials are from Blantyre City Council. They include the council’s Director of Finance Richard Chakhala .

Ten officials are from the Ministry of Information. They include Alick Kampeza, who is a Civic Education Officer.

The suspects will be answering charges of theft by public servant and fraudulent accounting among other charges.

Kadadzera said officers are still on the ground and more arrests will follow.

A National Audit Office (NAO) report on usage of K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds showed that Government officials abused millions of Kwacha meant for the fight against the pandemic.