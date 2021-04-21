Eight more people nabbed over Covidgate

Eight people, including District Commissioner for Salima Grace Chirwa, have been arrested over abuse of Covid-19 funds.

Other arrested suspects are Fletcher Nyirenda, Commissioner at Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services and Godfrey Nundwe who is a Procurement Officer, Blantyre City Council.

Five of the arrested people are from Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma). These include Moses Chimphepo who is Director, Response and Recovery.

The arrest of the eight people brings the total number of the arrested Covidgate suspects to 39.

Police have moved in following the release of National Audit Office investigative report detailing the abuse of funds meant for Covid19 response.

The report indicates that K80 million was lost through irregular payment of allowances, K83 million was stolen after being withdrawn from accounts, K24 million which was unbudgeted for was wastefully and dubiously spent while K423 million was spent on procurement of items even though necessary procurement procedures were not followed.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said the law enforcers expect to make more arrests.