CDEDI to hold demos on Wednesday

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) says all is set for the 21 April demonstrations against punitive taxes, levies, exorbitant mobile phone tariffs and theft of Covid-19 funds.

Speaking during a press briefing, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said the demonstrations will be conducted in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mulanje.

In Mzuzu City, the demonstrations will not be conducted because Vice President Saulos Chilima will be visiting the city but another date for the demonstrations will be announced in due course.

Namiwa said Malawians are struggling to make ends meet due go among others, the high cost of living which is as result of high cost essential commodities and services such as water, electricity, cooking oil, fuel and mobile phone charges.

“Just soon after CDEDI had announced last week about its plans to hold the peaceful demonstrations, a national audit report on the K6.2 Billion Covid-19 funds was leaked, which has exposed the shameless plunder of the funds under the watch of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, and yet these billions of Kwachas were meant for the fight against the pandemic. This is more than enough justification for every Malawian to demand transparency and enough justification for every Malawian to demand transparency and accountability on the use of public funds from President Chakwera, through these peaceful demonstrations.

“CDEDI is reminding president Chakwera to make public findings of now forgotten of 6 July report, state house Crossroads accommodation scandal, the NOCMA fuel supply saga and also exonerate himself from allegations,” he said.

Namiwa then called upon the Malawi Police service (MPs) to provide security as per their constitutional mandate to ensure the safety and security of lives and property of all Malawians.

He also asked Malawi Defense Force (MDF) to do likewise, following a very good precedent they set during the previous demonstrations that were staged in protest against the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.

In Lilongwe, the demonstrations will start from Lilongwe Community Centre Ground through Mchesi via Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout, via Parliament to Civic Offices where petition will be received.

In Blantyre, there will be demonstrations from Kamuzu Upper Stadium to the Civic Offices via the Highway passing through Ginnery corner roundabout.

In Mulanje, the protest will start from Nkhonya to the council offices via Chitakale and all the demonstrations will start from 9am.