Bankers extend lead

Silver Strikers football club are now four points clear on top of the TNM Super League log following a 3-0 comfortable win over Ntopwa on Sunday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Goals from Levison Maganizo, Stain Davie and Maxwell Gasten were enough for the bankers to collect maximum points and be at 28 points on top of the table, four points above fellow Lilongwe giants, Civil Service United who are second.

The bankers are returning to the capital from Blantyre with all the six points from two assignments as they hammered Red Lions at the same venue yesterday.

Daniel Kabwe’s side has a chance of finishing top before the break as they remain with three matches to wrap up the first round.

Kabwe said Saturday’s encounter against the Zomba based Soldiers was tougher than Ntopwa’s as today they had all the ground as they could roll the ball as they wanted.

“The game was interesting as we were coming from a tough match of yesterday, today it was a different game all together and we prepared for it.

“Pattern and style of play of Ntopwa warranted us to play with confidence unlike the way it was yesterday where Red Lions did not give us a space,” he said.

On his part, technical director for Ntopwa Isaac Osman whose side is yet to test a win since resumption of the league from Covid-19 break said his team is failing to create scoring opportunities.

“We are failing to get chances of getting goals, very unlucky for us, but we’ve a lot of time to get organised, we’ll do better in the next matches,” he said.

Ntopwa currently is sixth from the bottom of the table with 13 points and have remained with two matches to conclude their first-round assignments.

Elsewhere, Babatunde Adepoju’s late strike was enough for Be Forward Wanderers to secure a point over Blue Eagles at Nankhaka ground in Area 30 in Lilongwe, as the settled to a two-all draw.

Gaddie Chirwa’s brace was insufficient for the police side to collect maximum points that would push them away from the skirt of the relegation zone as they are on position 13 just two points away from the danger zone with two matches to go before the break.

Nomads who got the other goal through Peter Wadabwa are presently ninth on the standings with 17 points, 11 points away from the league leaders, Silver Strikers.

Image: Part of game between Silver and Ntopwa (Credit: Silver Strikers Facebook Page).