19 Ethiopians arrested for illegal entry

Police and immigration officials in Rumphi have arrested 19 Ethiopians for entering into Malawi without permits.

They have also nabbed a 26-year-old woman Ruth Magesi who along with her husband who reportedly kept the said Ethiopians in their house.

This occurred at Mchenga area under chief Njikula in Rumphi district on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Report compiled at Rumphi police indicates that on Saturday night, April 17, 2021, immigration officers were heading to Mzuzu from Karonga. As they were passing Chiweta hills, they intercepted a 3-toner Lorry which had people suspected to be illegal immigrants. Upon being quizzed, the people failed to communicate in vernacular language and had no traveling documents. This led to their arrest and impounded the said vehicle.

However, as they were passing Mchenga area, a group of villagers blocked the M1 Road. They eventually overpowered officers and aided Ethiopians to ran away.

The matter was reported to Rumphi police who jointly with immigration officers raided the area. Upon tactical searching at Mchenga, the team successfully arrested 19 Ethiopians and a woman who was keeping them in her house.

Police enquiries are underway to trace and apprehend other culprits connected to the matter. The police have since condemned the practice and warned perpetrators will face the law.

Ruth Magesi comes from Mwandukuti village, Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi.