Evangelist jailed for raping child

Joseph Mbughi

An evangelist in Chitipa has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Chitipa for raping a child aged 15.

The convict has been identified as Mateyo Simbeye aged 21.

State prosecutor Sub inspector Lucy Kamkwete told the court that the suspect committed the offence on March 27 this year at Tondola village in the area of traditional authority (T/A) Mwenemisuku in Chitipa.

On that day, the suspect went to the village as an evangelist and when he met the child, he told her he would marry her. The fake evangelist then took the girl to his house where he raped her on the same day.

The police prosecutor further told the court that the parents of the victim had been searching for their daughter only to find her three days after her disappearance living with the fake evangelist and they immediately reported the matter to police.

Appearing before court, Simbeye pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code, and in mitigation asked the court for leniency saying he suffers from chronic heart and lung problems.

State prosecutor Kamkwete asked the court for a stiff punishment.

In his ruling, Magistrate Billy Ngosi said sexual abuse is becoming rampant in the country and it is the duty of the court to make sure that this offence is minimized by handing out stiff punishments.

He therefore sentenced Simbeye to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor. Mateyo Simbeye hails from Kadole village in T/A Mwenemisuku in Chitipa district.

In a related case, The Chitipa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 20-year-old Austin Mwambene to 12 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl

State prosecutor sub inspector Francy Sichali told the court that the suspect committed the offence on March 30 this year at Tondola village in the area of traditional authority (T/A) Mwenemisuku in Chitipa.

The child was going home alone and Mwambene was following her. When she reached a place where there are no houses, he raped her.

When he appeared before Court, Mwambene pleaded guilty, saying he thought the girl was 18 years old. He further asked for forgiveness, saying that he looks after his grandmother.

State prosecutor Francy Sichali asked the court to provide stiff sentence. Magistrate Billy Ngosi then sentenced Mwambene to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Mwambene hails from Naniya Village in the area of Senior Chief Mwenemisuku in Chitipa district.