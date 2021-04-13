Cabinet reshuffle: Leave Chakwera alone, demands Kampondeni

State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni has demanded Malawians to leave President Lazarus Chakwera alone, saying the president will reshuffle his cabinet when he is ready.

Kampondeni made the remarks yesterday during the State House press briefing.

Chakwera in July last year promised to reshuffle his cabinet in the first quarter of 2021 and on March 29 his press secretary Brian Banda said a new cabinet would be announced by March 31. However, on March 31 Banda released a statement saying Chakwera needed a few more days before announcing a new cabinet.

Speaking yesterday, Kampondeni said the president was meeting the Secretary to the President and Cabinet on cabinet matters but he will not make any more comments on the reshuffle.

“The president is not making any further comments on cabinet until he is ready to address the nation on the same either personally or through the Secretary to the President and Cabinet,” said Kampondeni.

At the same press briefing, Banda reminded Malawians that it is Chakwera’s prerogative to fire and hire his ministers.

Meanwhile, Malawians have condemned Kampondeni over the remarks saying people demanding the cabinet are only following up on Chakwera’s promises.

Social commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele said no one asked Chakwera to put his Cabinet on probation and review process or to announce dates for reshuffle.

“Now, when he can’t perform his own tasks which he committed out of his own volition, the public is fully justified to raise voices. After all, we are talking about a Public Office. Chakwera is not running his personal farm.

“If truth be told, the State House created a false impression that said Chilima delayed the reshuffle process.

“This statement has hallmarks of arrogance & impunity. It is tasteless. It is not putting the President in good light,” said Mbele.