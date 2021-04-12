TUM suspends teachers’ strike

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has suspended the teachers’ strike and teachers have been advised to resume work tomorrow.

The teachers had been staying away from work since last week and government applied for an injunction to end the strike.

However, today the two sides have reached an agreement for teachers to return to work and government to end its pursuit for a court order.

TUM president Willy Malimba has since urged all teachers to report to work tomorrow.

TUM and government will continue conducting negotiations on the teachers’ demands for Covid-19 allowances.

Teachers started their strike in March when they stayed away from work for two weeks demanding K35,000 in Covid-19 allowances for each teacher.

The strike was suspended after government agreed to give teachers money meant for procurement of their personal protective equipment. However, the teachers resumed their stake last week after government failed to fulfil its promise.