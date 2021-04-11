NAPHAM urges people living with HIV/AIDS to get Covid-19 jab

The National Association for People living with HIV and AIDS in Malawi (NAPHAM) has called upon people living with HIV/AIDS in the country to embrace Covid-19 vaccine saying the uptake of the vaccine will reduce the risks of getting Covid-19.

NAPHAM acting Executive Director Paul Manyamba made the call on Friday during an interface meeting with support group leaders in Karonga district.

Manyamba said people living with HIV and AIDS are in the group of those who are at a high risk of getting Covid-19 as they have compromised immunities.

“As NAPHAM, we thought it wise to reach out to support group leaders so that we can give them right information on how people living with HIV/AIDS can prevent and mitigate covid19,” Manyamba said.

He also urged all support group leaders to desist from spreading wrong information related to Covid-19 vaccine in their communities as this may hinder others from getting the jab.

One of the participants Miriam Msiska who is also the chairperson for Chigomezgo support group in Traditional Authority Mwelang’ombe in the district thanked NAPHAM for the training which she described as an eye opener.

Msiska added that the fear which was there to get the Covid-19 vaccine will be the story of the past in their support groups.

As of Thursday 8th April, 2021 about 2792 people had received hadid-19 vacccine in the district.