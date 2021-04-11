Hammers lose to Moyale

After losing to Mighty Wanderers last week, Ekwendeni Hammers dropped more points yesterday losing 3-2 against Moyale Barracks in a Tnm Super League game played at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

Lloyd Njaliwa’s 89th minute goal was enough to hand Ekwendeni Hammers two defeats in a row since football resumption.

Former Flames striker Gastin Simkonda converted the first goal for Moyale from the penalty before Brown Malaga added the second goal but Hammers came from behind to level the game to 2-all. Lloyd Njaliwa then came in and made it 3-2.

At the end of the game Moyale Barracks won 3-2.

Prichard Mwansa coach for Moyale said it was so tough to beat Hammers but his boys made it.

“I am happy again today we managed to beat Hammers although it was a tough game, we managed to score two goals in the first half and our opponent came flat out in the second half but our boys kept on fighting that’s why we managed three points today, we will make sure to maintain the winning records,” said Mwansa.

In his remarks, Hammers coach Etson Kadenge blamed officiating panel for giving a penalty to Moyale.

“I am out of words, the officiating was not on our side because of the dubious penalty that our opponents were given but I am not here to say we lost because of officiating, we were not into game. We worked hard that’s why we scored two goals from behind but officiating let us down to lose the game,” said Kadenge.

Moyale are now on position 11 from 11 games with 12 points, as Ekwendeni Hammers dropped down from third position to fourth position with 19 points from 11 games so far played in the Tnm super league.