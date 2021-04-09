Covid takes over MUST

The dark days of the coronavirus are among us once again with the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) being in the throes of the virus.

Reports from the University in Thyolo have indicated that the school has suffered a setback in studies after registering high numbers of student infections.

According to a memo from the University registrar, there has been 14 cases recorded among students at the institution. This development has forced them to suspend face to face teaching for online classes.

“The University would like to advise that in the past 48 hours, 14 students have tested Covid-19 positive, and looking at the trend it appears the transmission is moving fast,” reads a part of the memo.

According to the registrar, as a preventive measure, the university has also decided to cancel all meetings and close its library.

The cases have been attributed to a relaxation of preventive measures among people at the institution.

There is a threat of a third wave of Covid being feared on the African continent. So far, Kenya has been labelled as undergoing the third wave of the pandemic. This development has forced it to go on a lockdown.

The cases at MUST have bred a similar fear among Malawians.