Malawi Govt obtains injunction against public school teachers

Government has been granted an injunction against striking public school teachers who are demanding Covid-19 allowances.

Teachers Union of Malawi (Tum) president Willy Malimba has confirmed that was served with the injunction against the teachers’ sit-in on Thursday evening.

Ironically, Malimba was served with the court while meeting government officials as the two sides are looking to end their stand-off.

According to Malimba, their meeting today went well and they agreed to meet again tomorrow to finalise their discussions but the injunction has changed everything hence they will not meet tomorrow.

He, however, could not confirm if teachers will resume work tomorrow, saying the union’s members will go to court tomorrow to be briefed.

The injunction came hours after reports that government has made a decision to stop deducting TUM fees from teachers’ salaries.

Government apparently seeks to reduce TUM’s revenues as the union collects about 456 million annually through monthly deductions.

Teachers resumed their strike on Tuesday this week as they are demanding Covid-19 allowances from government.