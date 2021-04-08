Indian national fined K700,000 for using insulting language

The Indian national who called a Malawian “a dog” has been fined K700,000 and has been handed a three month suspended sentence.

The convict Anand Mandivar was handed the sentence today by the Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu.

Senior Resident Migistrate Godfrey Nyirenda said Mandivar’s three month sentence is suspended for three years. He added that the fine is compensation for the victim Happy Mhango.

On Tuesday, Mandivar verbally attacked Mhango who is a rights activist with the Human Rights Defenders Coaltion

The incident happened at Kentam Mall in Mzuzu where the two were seeking services from a mobile service provider.

Mandivar attempted to jump the queue and when Mhango condemned Mandivar over his conduct, the two exchanged words and Mandivar called Mhango a “dog”.

Mhango reported the matter to police and Mandivar who works for a cooking oil manufacturing company yesterday pleaded guilty to the charge of using insulting language.