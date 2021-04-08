Chakwera says Malawi has role to play in ensuring peace in Mozambique

President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi has a role to play to ensure that there is peace in Mozambique.

He made the remarks before today departure for Mozambique where there is a day-long meeting of members of the Sadc organ for Politics, Defense and Security.

The Malawi leader also spoke of the need for Malawi to remain steadfast in fostering regional peace for uninterrupted social – economic growth.

Leaders at the Summit will discuss measures to address acts of sustained terror attacks by militias in Palma, a town in Cabo Delgado province in Northern Mozambique.

President Chakwera will return home today after the meeting and the plane carrying the President is expected at the Kamuzu International Airport at 4:30.

In the town of Palma, in northern Cabo Delgado province, a group called Al-Shabab attacked residents last month.

The attack happened near a liquefied natural gas (LNG) site where French oil giant Total is the principal investor in the $20bn project.

Districts in Northern Cabo Delgado have been the center of fighting between government forces and the armed Islamist group since October 2017, when Al-Shabab attacked a string of police stations in the area, causing two days of government lockdowns.

Al Shabab forces have been accused of attacking villages, carrying out summary executions including beheadings, looted, and destroying d civilian property and infrastructure, including schools and health centers.

Human Rights Watch said fighting between the group and government forces has left more than 1,500 civilians dead and displaced more than 600,000.