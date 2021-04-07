Company gives K5 million to Flames

A manufacturing company has honoured its pledge to give MK5 million to Malawi National Football Team for beating Uganda to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals slated for Cameroon next year.

Capital Oil Refining Industries (CORI) made the pledge on 26th March, just two days before The Flames hosted The Cranes in a must win game which the home side won to make it to Cameroon for the first time in Eleven years.

The company, also gave MK500 000 to Richard Mbulu for scoring the only goal that ensured Malawi’s qualification to Africa’ continental competition.

Speaking during the ceremony, CORI’s Sponsorship Coordinator Violet Kapola said the company was delighted with Flames’s Afcon qualification.

“Capital Oil Refining Industries (CORI) made a pledge of K5 million to motivate the Flames to do well and qualify for the finals.

“We are delighted that the national football team delivered according to the nation’s expectations by beating Uganda 1-0 and reach the Africa Cup of Nations finals,” she said

She also explained that CORI could have pledged more but the current economic situation restricted them to do so.

“We wish it would have been more but the current economic situation restricted us,” she added.

Kapola also revealed that her company would be willing to partner Football Association of Malawi and the team only if there will be an improvement on sales.

“Going forward, we would like to partner the Flames and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in a big way ahead of Africa Cup of Nations finals slated for Yaunde, Cameroon. As CORI we are determined to do that in a big way. However, we can do that only if our sales pick up,” she concluded.

And on his part, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu hailed CORI for honoring their pledge, saying the team needs a lot of money to prepare for Cameroon next year.

“It’s a highly recommended gesture from CORI for fulfilling their MK 5 million pledge. This will go a long way to motivate the players and it will also encourage us to know that we have partners who are always with us and we are very grateful for this gesture,” he said.