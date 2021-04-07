Ambulance driver arrested for raping child

A 32-year-old ambulance drive rin Thyolo is in police custody for raping a 13-year-old girl after the child asked for a mask from him.

Thyolo police publicist Sub-Inspector Amos Tione said that Ngozi who is an ambulance driver for Chisoka health center defiled the girl on March 27, 2021 when the girl asked for a mask from the suspect.

“The suspect took advantage of the request to defile the girl. He was quickly was spotted by the girl’s brother who reported the matter to his parents,” said Tione.

Later the matter was reported to police. Appearing before court on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Ngozi pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against him.

This prompted the court to adjourn the case to today when witnesses will be paraded.