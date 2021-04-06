Police arrest mother of missing child with albinism

Police have arrested the mother of a 20-month child with albinism who went missing on March 26 this year.

The law enforcers said in a Facebook post yesterday that the woman identified as Carolyn Sazio, 21, was arrested on April 3 together with her father in-law Henderson Tulusida, 60.

Their arrests take the total number of arrested suspects to five but the child has not been found.

She was abducted on March 26 this year while sleeping with her mother in her house at Tulusida Village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa.

Police last week pledged a K1 million reward to any person who would provide information about the whereabouts of the child.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police, James Kadadzera, said people with information can use the hotline number +265 (0)887 397 393.