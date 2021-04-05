MANEB extends registration for 2021 exams

The Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) says the extension of the registration period is an opportunity for students who failed the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

The new deadline for registration is April 16 this year. The registration period was initially closed last month before the results of the 2020 MSCE exams had been released.

On 1 April, MANEB released the results which show that out of 138,310 candidates that sat for the examinations, only 57,293 candidates passed representing 41.42 percent pass rate.

The poor performance led to concerns that thousands of students who failed the 2020 exams will not be able to sit for the 2021 exams.

MANEB has now responded by extending the registration period for this year’s exams.

“The extension is an opportunity for the MSCE candidates who did not perform well in the 2020 MSCE examination and intend to register and sit for the 2021 examination,” said Acting MANEB executive director Dorothy Nampota.

The extension is also for Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education and Junior Certificate of Education exams.