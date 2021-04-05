Bullets sweep aside Tigers to close gap on top four teams

Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers have registered wins today in the 2020/21 TNM Super League as they have swept aside Mighty Tigers and TN Stars respectively.

Bullets were 2-0 winners over Mighty Tigers to move to 5th position with 18 points whilst the Central Bankers hammered TN Stars 4-0 to maintain their top position with 22 points from 10 games.

Bullets Head Coach Kalisto Pasuwa made four changes to the side that defeated Mzuzu Warriors 3-0 whilst Tigers maintained the same line up that beat Ntopwa FC 1-0 on Friday last week.

The People’s Team struggled to unlock a very stubborn Tigers which closed every supply line, making it very difficult for defending champions to create meaningful chances.

The first realistic chance fell through to Chimwemwe Idana who unleashed a powerful shot to force Christopher Mikuwa into making a brilliant save.

After the half hour mark, Luke Chima should have opened the scoring when he was found unmarked in the penalty box but his header went over the cross bar with Mikuwa already beaten in the line of duty.

At the other end, Chikaiko Batison tested Richard Chimbamba from the edge of the box but his shot was well blocked by Nickson Nyasulu.

In the 40th minute, Bullets broke the deadlock in a brilliant fashion.

A freekick on the edge of the box was brilliantly taken into the net by Yamikani Fodya who scored his first goal for the team after nearly three seasons.

In the second half, Tigers introduced Jones Kangumbo, Precious Chiudza and Frank Chikuvenji for Jafali Maunde, Martin Nsewa and Matias Nyirenda.

The hosts were the first to launch an offensive attack and they almost leveled when Batisoni’s goal bound shot was well blocked by Nyasulu for a corner.

They had another opportunity wasted when Batisoni and Chiudza made their way into the box only to be denied by another set of good defending from the visitors.

Gomezgani Chirwa should have doubled Bullets’s lead but his volley outside the penalty box missed the post with an inch.

Pasuwa made a triple substitution, bringing in Zicco Mkanda, MacFallen Ngwira and Meshack Selemani for Chima, Munthali and Petro. In the 75th minute, the game was put to bed.

Ngwira’ well taken corner kick was easily tapped into the net by Mkanda who scored a third goal in two matches, 2-0.

Idana should have added Bullets’s third goal but his shot was tipped over the bar by Mikuwa who got substituted for Fatsani Chilikumtima towards the end of the match.

As Tigers tried to push for a goal, Bullets defended jealously to collect three vital points which have moved them into the 5th position with 18 points from nine games.

As for Tigers, the defeat sees them in 14th position with eight points from ten games.

At Silver Stadium, a second hat-trick of the season from Maxwell Gasten and a lone strike from Stain Davie saw Silver Strikers recording a 4-0 victory over TN Stars to maintain their final run of results at home.

Gasten completed his hat-trick in the first half to see him rising to the top goal scorer’ list with eight goals.

The result sees the Central Bankers maintaining their position with 22 points from ten games whilst TN Stars are now 7th with 16 points from twelve games.