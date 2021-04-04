Soldiers break Nomads’ hearts with last minute goal

Lloyd Njaliwa’s late goal gave Moyale Barracks a win over Mighty Wanderers in the Tnm Super League at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides missed chances in the game but Njaliwa saved the day for Moyale when he scored in the 90th minute of the game.

Assistant coach for Moyale Barracks Prichard Mwansa said three points will help the team to push up on the table.

“Having three points today is very important to us, let me thank our players they worked very hard, there is no secret but the performance of the players gave us this victory against Wanderers and we are really very happy today will continue working hard,” said Mwansa.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira accepted the defeat. He said the game was difficult game because Moyale played a lot of long balls.

“It was hit and run up and down so I am very sure that our player didn’t cope up with game. We had some difficulties through the game we didn’t play our usual game that’s why we had some problems. At least the team we played yesterday played a passing game but today it was kick and rush, so we didn’t settle down. We accept that we have lost,” Mpinganjira said.

He added by asking supporters to trust that the team will do better next.

Moyale Barracks are now at position 13 from 10 games played so far with 9 points while Wanderers are on position 11 with 10 points from 9 games played.