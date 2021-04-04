Devotion:  Avoid Reuben solution

Genesis 42:36-37 “You have deprived me of my children. Joseph is no more and Simeon is no more, and now you want to take Benjamin. Everything is against me!” Then Reuben said to his father, “You may put both of my sons to death if I do not bring him back to you. Entrust him to my care, and I will bring him back.

Jacob lost his son Joseph years back, another son Simeon was held in prison in Egypt, and Benjamin is being taken to Egypt. Then Reuben says if he is not back, his two children (these were grandchildren of Jacob) should be killed. So instead of solving the problem of bringing people alive, Reuben is suggesting solution of more losses. His solution was an aggravation of the issue not correction. More sons and grandsons would have been lost.

This is similar to solution by Job’s wife.

Job 2:9-10 “Then his wife said to him, “Are you still holding firmly to your integrity? Curse God, and die! And he said to her, you are talking like one of the foolish women.”

When Job was in problems, his wife came up with a foolish solution, that he had to curse God and die. That couldn’t solve anything and instead could have aggravated the matter. Job never listened to the foolish solution and instead he chose the godly solution. He prayed and he got a solution.

Job 42:10 “And the Lord made up to Job for all his losses, after he had made prayer for his friends: and all Job had before been increased by the Lord twice as much.”

If you are in unpleasant situation, don’t solve it by aggravation of the same. For example if you are in trouble, don’t quit praying and make God your enemy because you think too much on you. It won’t solve anything. If someone has wronged you, don’t revenge by another wrong because it won’t solve anything. Look for ways to solve and not to aggravate the problem.

Additional scripture: Phil 4:6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.

Confession

I look for a solution and not mere aggravation of the issues at hand. Am full of wisdom and I get right answers to situations. In Jesus Name. Amen.