Supporters overpower security to watch Ekwendeni vs Wanderers

Super League fans in Mzuzu overpowered security to watch Mighty Wanderers beat Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday.

Wanderers won 2-1 thanks to Adepoju Babatunde’s brace.

The start of the game was delayed after people forced themselves into the stadium. Fans were eventually allowed to watch while sitting on the fence of the stadium. Supporters are not allowed to watch Super League games as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

During the match, Adepoju Babatunde scored the first goal just after 2 minutes of the first half and he netted another one in the 26th minute of the same half.

Ekwendeni struggled to beat the Wanderers defence until in the 33rd minute when Babatunde scored an own goal.

Neither team added to its tally in the second half and the match ended Ekwendeni hammers 1, Wanderers 2.

In his remarks, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira congratulated his players for the job well done.

“It was a very difficult game. Ekwendeni Hammers is a good side so I commend my players.

“We had gone seven games without a win so I am very happy with the win today. Sunday’s game against Moyale we also prepared for it and today’s win motivates players too,” said Mpinganjira.

Etson Kadenge Hammers coach said his side was slow and conceded two silly goals. He also admitted that Ekwendeni were not good in all departments.

“We learnt a lesson here and if you saw, we didn’t play with strikers, some got cards and some injuries so we need to sit down and look into things to work on, we lost the game because we were failing to penetrate Wanderers’ defence,” Kadenge said.

The win moves Wanderers from position 14 to 11 with 10 points while Hammers are still on second position with 19 points.

On Sunday, Wanderers will play Moyale Barrack at Mzuzu stadium to wind up their Northern Region tour.