Police call for collaboration in crime fight

By Benjamin Chisale

Police in Mangochi have urged communities to take a leading role in the fight against crime in the district.

Senior Assistant Commission of Police Francis Chisoti made this call at a security stakeholders meeting held at Mangochi Town Council on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.

Chisoti in his key note address said the country is now awash with increased reports of criminal activities hence the need for everyone to take part in fight against crime.

“This is not the time that one can sit down and complain of security lapse instead of taking part in the fight against crime. The fight against crime is not a one-man job. It’s now the time for everyone to ask himself of what he has contributed towards the security of his area,” appealed Chisoti.

Station coordinator for the Community Policing, Inspector Roster Milanzi said the police is doing everything possible to fight all sorts of criminal activities

“Let’s all be aware of basic elements of security this will assist in detecting crime as it promotes the spirit of notice details of any person,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Regional Immigration Officer (Eastern region), Inspector Blackwell Chimwano concurred with their brother’s in arms in all principles of crime prevention and he encouraged the stakeholders to take security issues seriously and asked them to be in the forefront in the fight against crime in their respective areas.

Chimwano called upon everyone mainly rest house and lodge owners not to shield anyone looking suspicious, whether a foreigner or a Malawian.

The meeting was attended by representatives from banks, lodges, Nyanja bakery, Water Board, Escom, DAPP and other businesses.