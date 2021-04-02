Mob kills man over chicken

An angry mob in Lilongwe has stoned to death a 26-year-old man accusing him of stealing a chicken.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Kalumbu village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumbu.

Lilongwe police station deputy publicist sergeant Foster Benjamin said that Nyamazawo Kanono, met his fate after allegedly stealing chicken at Nyongani village.

“He was detected by the owner who alerted other villagers. And the mob immediately apprehended Kanono and started off to Kalumbu village to hand him over to a neighborhood watch.

“While in the village, the irate villagers descended on Kanono and stoned him to death,” said Benjamin.

Nathenje Police detectives rushed to the scene in the company of a medical practitioner from Nyanja Health Centre. Postmortem examination into Kanono’s body established that death was due to severe head injuries following the assault.

Meanwhile, police investigations are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice. The police have since called on the public to desist from mob justice attacks since they serve no justice at all.