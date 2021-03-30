FAM told to open donation account for Flames

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has been urged to open a donation account for the Malawi National Team to raise money for the team’s preparations for African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Supreme Court Judge Dunstain Mwaungulu made the appeal today following the Flames’ win over Uganda on Monday.

Mwaungulu said a donation account would allow people to contribute to the Flames’ preparations for the tournament which will be held next year.

“Ayi a FAM muonesese kuti mwatsegula la account a Malawi ngati kungatheke aponyeko limodzi kuti anawa achite practice bwinobwino ndiposo akhale ndi ma friendly angapo mu ndimatimu angapo mumadera onse a Africa pozioima mphamvu. Ndalamazi zisapite ku FAM account (FAM, you should open an account for the Flames to allow people to contribute to the team’s preparations and you should organize friendly matches against teams from all regions in Africa. The money should not go to FAM’s accounts),” said Mwaungulu.

Commenters on the post agreed with Mwaungulu.

“Good One Justice … Yeah Our Way of Doing Things Should Be Across the Spectrum,” said one of the commenters.

Malawi qualified for AFCON on Monday after beating Uganda 1-0 courtesy of Richard Mbulu header. In their qualification group, the Flames also faced South Sudan and Burkina Faso.