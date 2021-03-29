On the Road to Canaan: Electricity hiked

Electricity tariffs have been hiked with more than 10% as President Lazarus Chakwera faces a daunting task to transform Malawi to the land of milk and honey he promised.

The increase which Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has announced today is effective March 30.

Electricity consumers will be paying K104.46 per kilowatt per hour (Kwh). The previous price was K94.43/Kwh.

The regulatory body’s consumer affairs and public relations manager Fitina Khonje at a press briefing today attributed the increase to depreciation of the Kwacha by 5.92 percent which she said has affected operations and prices of materials.

According to Khonje, the hike will allow Electricity Generation Company to efficiently operate electricity generators and provide good services.

EGENCO produces power which is distributed to consumers by Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi.

Recently, MERA also hiked prices of fuel due to the depreciation of the Kwacha.

The increase in prices comes amid growing frustration at the Tonse Alliance administration which is led by Lazarus Chakwera who promised a land of honey to Malawians ahead of the 2020 elections.

Chakwera told Malawians yesterday that the depreciation of the Kwachs is temporary and the economy will improve when markets for agriculture commodities open.