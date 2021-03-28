Man hangs himself in Mponela

A 29-year-old man in Dowa has hanged himself after being accused of stealing his sister’s tobacco.

Deputy publicist for Mponela police station sergeant Macpatson Msadala identified the deceased as Msandivute Henderson who hails from Kaluwira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.

Msadala said that the incident occurred between the night of March 24-25, 2021 at Kaluwira Village.

“Facts are that it was on March 23, 2021 when Henderson was accused by his sister of stealing tobacco from the shed. And

on March 25, 2021 at around 20:00 hours, he returned from where he went and took supper that his mother had prepared for him.

“The parents went to sleep until in the morning of March 26, 2021 at around 08:00 hours when his friend came to visit him as they had agreed to go to pluck tobacco. When his friend knocked at the door, there was no response and he thought of opening the door to check inside where upon opening he noticed that Henderson was dangling dead under the roof at the sitting room of his house,” said Msadala.

Matter was reported to Mtengowanthenga Police Unit and CID personnel in company of a clinician from Mponela Rural Hospital visited the scene of incident and examined the dead body.

The postmortem revealed that Henderson died due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.