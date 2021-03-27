Devotion: Increase in thanksgiving

Jeremiah 30:19 “Out of them shall proceed thanksgiving and the voice of those who make merry: and I will multiply them, and they shall not be few; I will also glorify them, and they shall not be small.”

As the opening scripture says, God is saying that after thanksgiving “I will multiply them, and they shall not be few; I will also glorify them, and they shall not be small.” So as you give thanks be assured of multiplication, glorification and greatness. That is why you must learn to make a decision to always thank God in all situations regardless of whatever situation it may be.

1 Thessalonians 5:18 “In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus toward you.”

One day Jesus wanted to multiply fish and bread so that He could feed the thousands.

Look at what the Bibles says. Matthews 15:36-37 “and Jesus took the seven loaves and the fish. He gave thanks and broke them, and gave to the disciples, and the disciples to the crowds. They all ate and were filled. They took up seven baskets full of the broken pieces that were left over.”

Before the multiplication of the fish, Jesus gave thanks. Thanksgiving is a big ingredient in the miracle for multiplication. Therefore, learn it and practice it daily and you will leave a greater life always.

Confession

I thank you Father for everything you bestowed upon me pertaining to life and godliness. You are my shepherd and I will never lack because you lead me to the right places. My cup always run over. I praise you because you are a good God. In Jesus name. Amen. Be born again.

